A video has gone viral on social media where D Gukesh's mother was seen getting emotional after the 18-year-old lifted the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 title during the closing ceremony on Friday. In the video, Gukesh's mother was also seen clicking a picture of her son, who was holding the prestigious title. On December 12, India GM D Gukesh became the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion after defeating former champion Ding Liren of China. Gukesh also became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the elusive trophy. ‘18th @ 18!’ D Gukesh’s Post Goes Viral After 18-Year-Old's Historic FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win.

D Gukesh's Mother Sheds Tears On Her Son's Historic Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)