Looking to move away from the middle-table cluster, South Delhi Superstarz will lock horns against Purani Dilli 6 in a Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 match on Sunday, August 17. The South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 clash will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans can watch the South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Fans can watch Delhi Premier League T20 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide DPL 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans will need to purchase either match-specific passes or a tour pass for all games. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: South Delhi Superstarz Rise To Fourth In Standings As Outer Delhi Warriors Suffer Fifth Loss.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Purani Dilli 6 DPL 2025 Match

The stage is set, and the screens are ready! 🎥🏏 Catch all the DPL 2025 action LIVE on Star Sports2 Hindi and JioHotstar — because cricket ka asli tyohaar deserves the best seat in the house! 🔥 DPL | DPL 2025 | Delhi Premier League | #DPL2025 #BroadcastPartners #StarSports… pic.twitter.com/i0CFuy69GR — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)