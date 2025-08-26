With the playoffs in reach, West Delhi Lions will go up against the second-last in standings, Outer Delhi Warriors, in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025 on August 26. The West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors match is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, and will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Delhi Premier League 2025 has the Star Sports Network as its official broadcast partner, and fans can watch the West Delhi Lions vs Outer Delhi Warriors live telecast on the Star Sports 2 Hindi TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the Lions vs Warriors live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a match pass. Star Network's OTT platform JioHotstar will also allow users to watch the Delhi Premier League 2025 live streaming, but at the cost of a subscription fee. DPL 2025: Jonty Sidhu’s All-Round Performance Helps Central Delhi Kings Storm Into Playoffs With 104-Run Win Over Purani Dilli 6.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

The stage is set, and the screens are ready! 🎥🏏 Catch all the DPL 2025 action LIVE on Star Sports2 Hindi and JioHotstar — because cricket ka asli tyohaar deserves the best seat in the house! 🔥 DPL | DPL 2025 | Delhi Premier League | #DPL2025 #BroadcastPartners #StarSports… pic.twitter.com/i0CFuy69GR — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 2, 2025

