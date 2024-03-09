Dipa Karmakar secured a fourth-place finish in the women's vault event at the Baku Apparatus World Cup 2024. The ace gymnast scored 13.716 to finish behind Panama's Karla Navas who finished third with 13.733 points. Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva stood first in the event with a score of 13.799 while People's Republic of Korea's Ok An Chang settled for the silver, having scored 13.783.

Dipa Karmakar Finishes Fourth

🤸‍♀️Dipa Karmakar finished 4th at Women's Vault in the Baku Apparatus World Cup with a score of 13.716 Vault 1 - 13.400 (D - 5.2, E - 8.300, P - 0.1) Vault 2 - 14.033 ( D - 5.4, E - 8.633, P - 0) Next, final leg of World Cup in Doha🇶🇦 on April 17-20.#Gymnastics pic.twitter.com/pS9Eaq4K6o — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) March 9, 2024

