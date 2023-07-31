India had a memorable day in archery at the 31st World University Games with Sangampreet Bisla winning gold and Aman Saini clinching bronze medals in the men's compound event. Bisla fended off competition from South Africa's De Klerk to win the final of the event and clinch the top prize on offer. Meanwhile, Saini got the better of France's Bouleau Victor in the bronze medal match to secure a podium finish. Avneet Kaur Wins Gold Medal in Women’s Compound Archery Event at World University Games 2023, Secures Second Podium Finish in Competition.

Sangampreet Bisla Wins Gold, Aman Saini Bags Bronze in Archery

GOLD medal No. 8 for India at World University Games (Chengdu): ➡️ Archer Sangampreet Singh Bisla wins Gold medal in Compound Individual event after beating Aouth African archer 149-147 in Final. ➡️ Aman Saini won Bronze medal in the same event. #Chengdu2021 pic.twitter.com/jUIVMHOQKA — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2023

