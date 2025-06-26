After weeks of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially confirmed his future is with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, signing a two-year contract extension until 2027. The 40-year-old's previous deal was set to expire at the end of June, but to renew his contract means the legendary footballer will remain in the Gulf until his 42nd birthday. After his contract extension, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartwarming post on his social handle where he wrote, "A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together." The great footballer joined the Saudi Pro League club in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. Since then, Ronaldo has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for the club in all competitions for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Golden Boot; Al-Nassr Star Registers 25 Goals, Finishes As Highest Scorer For Second Season in a Row.

Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Down Note After Renewing His Contract With Al-Nassr

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together. 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)