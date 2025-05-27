Cristiano Ronaldo won the Golden Boot for finishing as the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season. The talismanic striker netted his 25th goal for Al-Nassr in SPL 2024-25 and 936th in his career against Al-Fateh and with it, finished at the top of the goal-scoring charts. Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney (23 goals) and his former Real Madrid teammate and Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema (21 goals) finished in second and third spots, respectively, in the list of highest goal-scorers in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. This is the second consecutive year that Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. In the 2023-24 season, the Portugal National Football Team star had netted a total of 35 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Al-Nassr? Portugal Star's 'The Chapter is Over' Post After Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Season's Last Match Fuels Transfer Rumours.

Cristiano Ronaldo Finishes as Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Highest Scorer

The #RoshnSaudiLeague top scorer for 2 seasons in a row: @Cristiano 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JEUlAGBn8R — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 26, 2025

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's 25th Goal in Saudi Pro League 2024-25:

The goal that has the 🐐 finishing at the top of the #RoshnSaudiLeague scoring charts AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/EGpq6P0olR — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) May 26, 2025

