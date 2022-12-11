Achraf Hakimi looked forward to facing his PSG teammate and friend Kylian Mbappe when Morocco take on France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals on December 15. Morocco pulled off one of the biggest giant-killing acts in FIFA World Cup 2022 by eliminating Portugal from the tournament in the quarterfinals. Later, France defeated England 2-1 to enter the last four and set up a clash with the African nation. Taking to social media following France's win, Hakimi wrote, "See you soon my Friend." Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Pitch in Tears As Portugal Are Knocked Out From FIFA World Cup 2022 After Defeat to Morocco

Achraf Hakimi Sends Message to Kylian Mbappe:

See you soon my Friend ❤️🤝🏽 @KMbappe — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 10, 2022

