Positioned in the mid-table, Real Kashmir will clash with Aizawl FC in the I-League 2024-25. The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir I-League match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl, India on December 18, Wednesday and will start at 7:000 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India with Sony Sports Network being their official broadcast partner. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir I-League 2024-25 live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Alain Oyarzun Finds Net Twice As Rajasthan United Beat Aizawl FC 2–1 in I-League 2024–25.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir, I-League 2024–25 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

