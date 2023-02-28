As we enter business end stages of the I League 2022-23, Aizawl FC will take on Sreenidi Deccan on Tuesday, February 28. The match starts at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl. Sreenidi Deccan FC suffered a massive blow in their championship campaign when they lost their previous game to Mohammedan by a margin of 6-4. Eurosport and DD Sports will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the Discovery+ app.

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan, I-League 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

