Al-Nassr's latest signing, Jhon Duran, continued his good run in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Colombian footballer scored his second brace in as many matches to hand his team a thrilling win. Duran opened the scoring with his first goal in the 32nd minute, after which Mohamed Simakan extended Al-Nassr's lead to 2-0 just at the start of the second half. Ivan Toney hit back for Al-Ahli with a goal but, Duran hit his second and decisive goal for Al-Nassr, reduced to 10 men in the 88th minute to complete a well-deserved brace. Sumayhan Al-Nabit did find the back of the net in injury time, but could not save Al-Ahli from a 2-3 loss. Strangely, Cristiano Ronaldo remained largely quiet in the contest for Al-Nassr, who have closed the gap with SPL 2024-25 leaders to five points. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse Amid Having Fun During Training Session With Al-Nassr Ahead of Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Clash with Al-Ahli (See Pic).

Al-Nassr Beat Al-Ahli in SPL 2024-25

