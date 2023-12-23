Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr took yet another win in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season, beating Al-Ettifaq with a 3-1 scoreline. Alex Telles scored in the 43rd minute in the first half to take Al-Nassr in front. In the second half, goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Cristiano Ronaldo took Al-Nassr to a comfortable lead of three goals. Al-Ettifaq tried to make a comeback but fell short as they could only score a single goal and that too in the 85th minute of the game. UEFA, Leagues, Clubs, Fans Oppose European Super League Despite European Court of Justice Favorable Ruling.

Watch Goal Video Highlights Here:

