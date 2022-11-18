Youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who recently debuted for the red devils in the Premier League and the Europa League won the Manchester United's Player of the Month award for November. The Argentine forward has already attracted eyeballs with his immense talent and made a place among the fans with his understanding with Cristiano Ronaldo.

