Alexander Sorloth created history when the striker became the fastest-ever player to hit a La Liga hat-trick during the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Spanish League 2024-25 match. Sorloth hit as many as three goals in under four minutes to break Edmundo Suarez's record from the La Liga 1940-41 season, where the Valencia player scored a treble in 15 minutes. Norway's Sorloth scored the first of his three goals in the 7th minute, followed by strikes in the 10th and 11th minutes. Sorloth's fourth and final goal of the match came in the 30th minute for Los Colchoneros. La Liga 2024–25: Alexander Sorloth Scores 4 Goals and Fastest Ever League Hat-Trick As Atletico Madrid Blasts Real Sociedad.

Alexander Sorloth Slams Fastest-Ever La Liga Hat-Trick

