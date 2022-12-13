Defending champions France defeated England 2-1 in the third quarter final of FIFA World Cup 2022. English captain Harry Kane failed to score from the penalty spot in the final minutes of the game which became one of the turning points of the match. It was a very tough situation for Harry Kane who became the reason for England's loss and ultimately elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022. Following this, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group has asked football fans on Twitter what they would have told Kane if they were the coach of the England team. He has also declared that he will gift a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle to the person whose answer seems the best. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 13.

Anand Mahindra To Gift a Mahindra Die-Cast Miniature Vehicle

Harry Kane when he missed the penalty. If you were his coach, what would you say to him at this moment? In 1 or 2 sentences. The best ‘coach’ (in my opinion) will receive a Mahindra die-cast miniature vehicle. Entries accepted until 9am Wednesday 14th December. #Leadership pic.twitter.com/CIFlX3eQJJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 13, 2022

