Two of the ‘Big six’ Tottenham Hot spur and Manchester United sides are struggling in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Placed in the second half of the EPL points table, Man United stands 14 while Tottenham stands 15. While the fans are furious on the teams’ performances, the Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou praised Ruben Amorim – Red Devils manager. He lauded Amorim’s approach and asked fans to be patient for two years to see results of current hard work. Watch the video below. More Troubles For Manchester United Ahead of Premier League 2024-25 Match Against Tottenham Hotspur as Red Devils Travel Plans Take Major Hit.

Ange Postecoglou Praising Ruben Amorim

🗣️ Ange Postecoglou on Manchester United and Ruben Amorim... pic.twitter.com/cxco8sfugQ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)