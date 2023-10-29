Cristiano Ronaldo was very pleased with Al-Nassr's performance against Al-Fayha in their Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match. The Portuguese superstar led his team from the front and provided an assist to Anderson Talisca in the second half of the game to open the scoring. Anderson Talisca ended with a brace and Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem was also on target. Al-Nassr now has 25 points from 11 matches and are now chasing the table toppers Al-Hilal, who have 29 points. After the win, Ronaldo took to the social media platform Instagram, and said "Another win, important we keep the momentum!

Well done team!💪🏼

Another win, important we keep the momentum! Well done team!💪🏼@AlNassrFC_EN 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/OjI6ak9JZg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 28, 2023

