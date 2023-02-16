Arsenal have been dethroned from the Premier League 2022-23 top spot by a ruthless Manchester City outfit, with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland helping the defending champions go ahead in the title race. City took the lead through De Bruyne's 24th-minute strike, but Arsenal bounced back before halftime when Bukayo Saka coolly put one in the back of the net from the penalty spot. But second-half strikes from Grealish and Haaland put Manchester City ahead and eventually three full points, which has seen them rise to the top of the points table. Elon Musk Interested In Buying Manchester United in A £4.5 Billion Deal: Report.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Result

Arsenal vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights

