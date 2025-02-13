After their were reports that star Arsenal footballer Kai Havertz has been ruled out from the remainder of the 2024-25 season, Arsenal confirmed his injury through a statement on social media. According to the statement, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews have confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will take place in the coming days. Soon after surgery, Havertz will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season. Denis Law Funeral: Manchester United Fans Gather at Old Trafford To Pay Tribute to Club Great.

Arsenal Officially Confirm Kai Havertz Being Sidelined For Remainder of 2024-25 Season

A medical update on Kai Havertz. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 13, 2025

