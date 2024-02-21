Assam will take on Kerala in the second match of the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24. The game will commence at 02:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. After the defeat in the final Meghalaya will be looking to start fresh and aggressive. Sports KPI will be providing the live telecast of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 match in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel. All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey To Approach Anti-Corruption Bureau Unit for Investigation Into Delhi Soccer Association Match-Fixing Incident.

Assam vs Kerala

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲!🏆



The fight for the Santosh Trophy begins today! ✅



Are you ready for the exciting clash? We certainly are! 🤩#SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/olE1QRBbDw— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 21, 2024

