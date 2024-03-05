Manipur and Assam will go head to head in another quarter-final of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 and will be aiming for a spot in the semifinals of the tournament. The exciting game will start at 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the Manipur vs Assam Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of the Manipur vs Assam Santosh Trophy quarterfinal Match on the FIFA+ app and Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel. Santosh Trophy 2024: Goa Clinches Semifinal Berth With Victory Over Delhi; Services Win Against Railways.

Manipur vs Assam

Manipur will fight against Assam whereas Mizoram will lock horns against Kerala for the 2️⃣ remaining Semi-Final spots in #SantoshTrophyFinals 🏆



Who will claim the last two semi-final spots? 👀#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kwlQJnKJ23— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 5, 2024

