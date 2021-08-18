Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose scored for ATK Mohun Bagan as they beat Bengaluru FC to begin their AFC Cup 2021 campaign off to a good start at the national stadium in Maldives on Wednesday.
See the tweet here:
FT | 🇮🇳 @atkmohunbaganfc 2-0 @bengalurufc 🇮🇳
👏 Goals from @RoyKrishna21 and birthday boy @subhasis_bose15 get the Mariners off to a winning start in Group D!#AFCCup2021 | #AMBvBFC pic.twitter.com/t00p4IHWQF
— #AFCCup2021 (@AFCCup) August 18, 2021
