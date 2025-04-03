Heading into the second leg of the Copa del Rey 2024-25 semi-finals, Barcelona were locked in 4-4 on aggregate with Atletico Madrid. As expected, the visit to Atletico was challenging for Barca, who had to work hard to clinch a 1-0 win and seal their place in the Spanish Cup 2024-25 final against arch-rivals Real Madrid. Barca dominated the first half, with in-form Ferran Torres giving the club a 1-0 lead heading into the second half. Despite Atletico's best efforts in the second half, Blaugrana displayed grit and resistance, held on to their lead, and eventually ended up winning the semifinals with an aggregate of 5-4. Antonio Rudiger’s Extra-Time Goal Helps Real Madrid Beat Real Sociedad To Reach Copa del Rey 2024–25 Final.

Barcelona Qualify Thanks To 5-4 Aggregate

🚨 FULL TIME!!!!!!!!!! 🚨 INTO THE COPA DEL REY FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Dy4GOTQdaX — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 2, 2025

