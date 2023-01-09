Ousmane Dembele scored as Barcelona emerged victorious in what turned out to be a physical contest with both teams being reduced to 10 men after being shown red cards in La Liga on Monday, January 9. The France forward scored the lone goal of the match that came in the 22nd minute as Barcelona were able to consolidate their spot at the top of the points table. However, Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were sent off after the two were involved in a brawl on the pitch in the final moments of this match. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Manchester City 4–0 Chelsea, FA Cup 2022–23: Riyad Mahrez Scores Again As Cityzens Clinch Easy Win in Third Round Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Result:

