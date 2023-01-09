Riyad Mahrez scored again, this time a brace as Manchester City defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup 2022-23 third round encounter on Sunday, January 8. The Algerian forward scored in both halves with Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez also finding the back of the net as Pep Guardiola's side moved to the fourth round of the tournament with a comfortable victory. This loss has piled up more pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter with his side falling to two successive defeats against Manchester City in two days. Liverpool 2–2 Wolves, FA Cup 2022–23: Reds Held at Home As Third Round Clash Heads Into Replay (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Manchester City vs Chelsea Result:

Manchester City vs Chelsea Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)