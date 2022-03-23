Bahrain continue their undefeated run against India as they defeated Igor Stimac's men 2-1 in the latest international friendly. Al-Hardan had given Bahrain the first-half lead as Rahul Bheke brought India on level terms in the game before Mahdi Al-Humaidan won the match for the hosts.

FULL TIME! That's the end of the first of the 2 Friendlies in Bahrain, and it's a narrow defeat for the #BlueTigers 🐯 Chin up lads. We'll be back for the next game! 🙌 🇧🇭 2-1 🇮🇳#BHRIND ⚔️ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/wRHXDy3Zrj — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 23, 2022

