The Morocco national football team edged past the Bahrain national football team, winning 1-0 in the recent international friendly fixture. Morocco were totally dominant throughout the game, having 29 shots, 10 on target, with an 81% possession and 686 passes. In contrast, Bahrain had only two shots, none on target, and just 167 passes. However, despite such dominance, the game would have still ended as a draw, if it was not for a last moment goal, netted at 90+4 minutes of the game by Jawad El Yamiq at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat, Morocco. Singapore 1-1 India, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier Match: Rahim Ali's Late Goal Helps Blue Tigers Earn Draw During SGP vs IND Third-Round Clash.

International Friendly 2025, Morocco 1–0 Bahrain

