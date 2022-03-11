Barcelona failed to break through Galatasaray's defence as they were held to a 0-0 draw by the Turkish side in their Europa League Round of 16 encounter. The teams meet next week in the second leg in Turkey.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)