Robert Lewandowski and Sergi Roberto were on the scoresheet as Barcelona defeated Cadiz 2-0 to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 points table on Monday, February 20. Roberto opened the scoring in the 43rd minute and Lewandowski doubled Barcelona's lead minutes later as the Catalan giants continued their good form in La Liga. The goal by Lewandowksi was also his 15th of the season, which consolidates his place at the top of the scoring charts in La Liga. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Manchester United 3–0 Leicester City, Premier League 2022–23: Marcus Rashford Continues Good Form As Red Devils Reduce Gap With Manchester City (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Barcelona vs Cadiz Result

