Robert Lewandowski struck a brace as Barcelona returned to winning ways after the El Clasico defeat with a 3-0 victory over Villarreal in La Liga 2022-23 on Friday, October 21. The Polish striker scored two goals and another one came from Ansu Fati, all of it in the first half as Xavi's men lessened their gap with league leaders Real Madrid. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Barcelona vs Villarreal Result:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)