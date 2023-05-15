Catalan giants Barcelona have won the La Liga 2022-23 title after defeating city rivals Espanyol 4-2 at RCDE Stadium, Cornella. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals for Barcelona while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde netted one each. Espanyol tried their best to force a comeback from a 4-0 deficit with Javi Puado and Joselu scoring a goal each. But it was not meant to be their night as Barcelona managed to hold on and secure their 27th Spanish league title. Espanyol meanwhile remain in the relegation zone. Chelsea to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino as New Head Coach for Next Season: Report.

Espanyol 2-4 Barcelona

Barcelona Clinch La Liga 2022-23 Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)