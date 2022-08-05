Barcelona are closing in on signing Marcos Alonso from Chelsea this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish full-back has been under Barca Coach Xavi Hernandez's radar for quite a long time. The two clubs are currently discussing for a potential deal. It is understood that after the arrival of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, the Blues are reluctant to keep Alonso at Stamford Bridge and want to offer him to the highest bidder.

Check the Tweet:

Barcelona are really close to signing Marcos Alonso! Talks are progressing well with Chelsea after Cucurella deal completed, personal terms agreed months ago. Been told it's now really close. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Parties waiting for Tuchel's green light but now finally confident. pic.twitter.com/wsBV6aYTu7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

