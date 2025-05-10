Real Madrid have named their squad for facing Barcelona in the El Clasico showdown in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, May 10. The Los Blancos are four points behind Barcelona on the La Liga 2024-25 points table and need to win the match to cut down that gap and stay alive in the title race. Thibaut Courtois is expected to be in charge between the sticks while the defense is likely to be formed by Asencio, Vallejo, Fran Garcia and Lucas Vasquez. Jude Bellingham, along with Dani Ceballos and Fede Valverde, will form the midfield while the front three is expected to be led by Kylian Mbappe, along with Arda Guler and Vinicius Jr. Recent El Clasico Results: A Look at Last Five Real Madrid vs Barcelona Matches Ahead of La Liga 2024-25 Match.

Real Madrid Squad vs Barcelona

