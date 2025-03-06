Even though it was a Champions League fixture, a unique Round of 16 matchup between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen made it a ‘league encounter’ for the German sides and The Bavarians made it look easy with a 3-0 win over 10-men Leverkusen. Harry Kane struck two goals in a match including a penalty while Jamal Musiala was another scorer handing his side comfortable lead in the two-legged fixture. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25

