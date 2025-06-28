The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 matches are set to commence on June 28. After two weeks of group stage encounters, it is finally time for the knockouts. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is the extended and quadrennial edition of the annual FIFA Club World Cup that used to take place before. The inaugural edition of the 32-team, newly launched competition is seeing some of the biggest clubs compete under a new model of prize money launched by FIFA. The Club World Cup poses a new challenge to the clubs as they are entering it at the end of a big season but given the rewards the tournament proposes, it makes it lucrative for the clubs. FIFA Announce USD 1 Billion Prize Money for Club World Cup 2025.

In the group stages, fans saw some never seen before action and the South American, African and Asia/Oceanian football clubs making their marks. Palmeiras, Inter Miami, PSG, Botafogo, Flamengo, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Monterrey, Borussia Dortmund, Fluminense, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Al-Hilal are the sixteen teams who have qualified for the knockouts. All these clubs are set to earn prize money for making to the knockouts till the Round of 16, Fans who are eager to know which club has earned how much as FIFA as set a participation fee and a performance fee. They will get the entire information here. FIFA Club WC Final 2025: Doja Cat, J Balvin, Tems To Perform at Halftime Show of FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium.

Rank Club Prize Money (In $) 1 Manchester City 51.7 M 2 Real Madrid 48.4 M 3 Bayern Munich 45.1 M 4 PSG 42.8 M 5 Chelsea 40.5 M 6 Borussia Dortmund 39.2 M 7 Chelsea 36.8 M 8 Benfica 29.9 M 9 Flamengo 27.7 M 10 Botafogo 26.7 M 11 Fluminense 26.7 M 12 Palmeiras 26.7 M 13 Juventus 26.6 M 14 Porto 24 M 15 Atletico Madrid 23.7 M 16 Al-Hilal 21.1 M 17 Inter Miami 21.2 M 18 Monterrey 21.1 M 19 River Plate 18.2 M 20 Boca Juniors 17.2 M 21 RB Salzburg 15.8 M 22 Mamelodi Sundowns 12.6 M 23 Al-Ahli 11.6 M 24 Al-Ain 11.6 M 25 Esperance de Tunis 11.6 M 26 LAFC 10.6 M 27 Pachuca 9.6 M 28 Seattle Sounders 9.6 M 29 Ulsan Gyundai 9.6 M 30 Urawa Red Diamonds 9.6 M 31 Wydad FC 9.6 M 32 Auckland City 4.6 M

(According to The Athletic)

It has been already announced the winners of this summer’s tournament will earn a further $74.1million (£54m), including $40m from the final alone, on top of what they have already pocketed from the competition and much of FIFA’s $1billion prize pot has now been allocated. Participation fees of $525m were rolled out before the competition kicked-off and, since then, the results of 48 group games and the identification of 16 progressing teams (who each earned $7.5m for doing so) meant a further $216m in performance-related prize money has also been apportioned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2025 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).