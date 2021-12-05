Mumbai City FC dismissed a challenge by Bengaluru FC as they defeated them by 3-1 in the Indian Super League 2021-22 match at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. With this win, the Islanders climbed to the top of the points table. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Result Here:

FULL-TIME | #BFCMCFC A third win in four games for the Islanders as they get the better of Bengaluru FC tonight! 🙌#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/svfbqnc26k — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)