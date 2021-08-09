Bengaluru FC has announced a 29-member squad against Club Eagles for AFC Cup 2021 match. The game will be held in the Maldives on August 15, 2021. Sunil Chhetri will lead the side. Check full squad below:

TEAM NEWS! 🔥 The Blues have announced their 29-man squad for the AFC Cup playoff clash against Club Eagles. Come on, BFC! #EFCvBFC #WeAreBFC 🔵 #BluesInAsia 🌏 pic.twitter.com/T7WUYGW5Tt — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 9, 2021

