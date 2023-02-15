Bengaluru FC will face Mumbai City FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Mumbai City have been already crowned the champions of the ISL shield and they have also booked their place in the playoffs. Bengaluru meanwhile have been in great form lately. A victory will help them to get closer to the playoffs. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Indian Super League 2022/23 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, you can also watch the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming On Disney+ Hotstar

