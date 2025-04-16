Barcelona qualifies for their first semifinal in the UEFA Champions League in six seasons as they secure a aggregate 3-5 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final tie. Although they won on aggregate, Barcelona suffered a heavy defeat to Dortmund away from home by a margin of 3-1. Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick for the hosts to help them stop Barca's unbeaten streak in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. This is also Barcelona's first defeat across all competitions in 24 games. Although the match went too close for comfort Ramy Bensebaini's own goal made sure Barcelona sneaked through to the semifinal. They will face either of Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semifinal. Fans can watch the match highlights of the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match highlights here.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Barcelona (Agg 3-5) UEFA Champions League 2024-25

