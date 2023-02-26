Defending champions Manchester City registered a big victory over Bournemouth in their latest English Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. The Citizens got a great start to the match as Argentine forward Julian Alvarez scored in the 15th minute to give them the lead. Erling Haaland then made the score 2-0 in the 29th minute. Just before the half time, Phil Foden scored a third goal for Manchester City. Soon after the restart, Chris Mephan netted an own goal to make the score 4-0. Finally, in the 83rd minute, Jefferson Lerma pulled one back for Bournemouth. The match ended with a score of 4-1 in Manchester City's favour. You can watch the highlights of the match here. Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick: Al-Nassr Superstar Finds Net Thrice Against Damac FC in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Bournemouth 1–4 Manchester City

The points go back to Manchester 👏 pic.twitter.com/ud8JflX3XM — Premier League (@premierleague) February 25, 2023

