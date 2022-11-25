Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received the first red card of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Hennessey was sent off for clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi outside the area late in the match. He was given a yellow card initially but was changed to red card after the intervention of VAR. Iran made a remarkable win after defeating Wales 2-0 in the Group B clash.

