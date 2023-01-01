Arsenal continue their red-hot form in Premier League 2022-23 with a 4-2 win over Brighton in an away game on December 31. Goals by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard put the Gunners 2-0 up at half-time and that lead was stretched when Eddie Nketiah added a third. Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's fourth after Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for Brighton. It seemed Arsenal were on course to register a comfortable win but that was not the story. Evan Ferguson scored Brighton to lead their comeback in the match. The match had a nervous ending with Mitoma's goal ruled out for being offside. Arsenal eventually held on to bag all three points on offer and go seven points clear at the top. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Brighton vs Arsenal Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)