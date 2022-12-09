One of the most closely contested games of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals saw the game deep into the extra time and then penalty shootout which finally could seperate the two teams. Ahead of that Croatian striker Bruno Petkovic scored a long ranger to equalise late in the extra time which actually took the game beyond extra time into the penalty shootout.

Croatian Striker Nets an Equaliser Against Brazil

⚽️ GOAL! Bruno Petkovic 🇭🇷 Petkovic gets Croatia back on level terms with Brazil#Vatreni | #CROBRA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pLR4RXwQ2B — Fast Footy Goals (@fast_footygoals) December 9, 2022

