FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony gets bigger and grander as BTS’ Jungkook joins in and how! The youngest member of the world’s biggest boy band, BTS, Jungook is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 20, Sunday. BTS took to their official Twitter handle to share the cover image of Jungkook along with the soundtrack "Dreamers" on which the ‘Golden Maknae’ will be performing. "Dreamers" is the official soundtrack for the FIFA World Cup 2022, it is Jeon Jungkook's soundtrack.

View Pic of BTS’ Jungkook on Dreamers' Cover Image:

More Information on Jungkook's Performance at FIFA World Cup 2022 Shared by BTS

