Manchester City reclaimed the top spot on the Premier League 2021-22 table with a 2-0 victory over Burnley on April 2, Saturday. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored inside the first half to clinch a routine victory over 19th placed Burnley. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Burnley 0-2 Man City Man City head 🔙 to the 🔝 of the #PL table with a comfortable win at Turf Moor#BURMCI pic.twitter.com/PdxK4uBIqx — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)