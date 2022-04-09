Cagliari will face Juventus in Serie A 2021-22 on Sunday, April 10. The match would be played at the Sardegna Arena and is scheduled to get underway at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). VH1 will live telecast the game. Fans can also log in to the Voot Select app to watch live streaming of this game in India. The match can also be watched on JioTV.

