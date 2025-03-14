On a sub-standard pitch, Inter Miami overcame the Cavalier SC challenge in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 at National Stadium winning their second-leg round of 16 match 0-2. Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Herons, converting a simple penalty in 37 minutes. Lionel Messi, who did not start for the Javier Mascherano-coached side did take the field as a substitute in the second half and ended up scoring in stoppage time, much to the delight of the fans. With a 0-4 aggregate win, Inter Miami ensured an easy passage into the quarterfinals and fixed a date with Los Angeles FC next. Inter Miami 1-0 Charlotte, MLS 2025: Tadeo Allende Scores as 10-Men Herons Secure Second Victory in League Without Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami Enter Quarterfinals

INTO THE QUARTER-FINALS! 🙌💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/o8ytjCqsgq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 14, 2025

