Arsenal continue their charge towards the Premier League title as they beat rivals Chelsea 1-0 in the London Derby. Gabriel Magalhaes scored from a corner in the second half as the Gunners moved back to the top of the table. Mikel Arteta's team are undefeated in their last five league games.

🤩 Big WIN in west London pic.twitter.com/WkyCXyGEMC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 6, 2022

