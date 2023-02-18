Change of coach, a flurry of new signings in the winter transfer window, nothing could get something between Chelsea football club and their bad run of from. With still a hope to change fortunes, Chelsea host Southampton at home on Sunday, February 18, 2023. The game will begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Stamford Bridge, London. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. The important match between Chelsea and Southampton will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Fulham match on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.

Chelsea vs Southampton, Premier League 2022-23, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

