China finally get their first win of the East Asian Cup 2025 but they end it on a bittersweet note as they finish third behind South Korea and Japan with a single win. The Chinese men's national football team, led by Dejan Djurdjevic, won 1-0 against Hong Kong in the third round of the EAFF E-1 Championship (East Asian Cup) held at Yongin Mir Stadium on July 15. In a rather physical game, China created a lot of chances but finish only one. It was Huang Zhengwei, who was able to convert the chance he got and helped China secure a victory. Tottenham Hotspur Captain Son Heung-Min Reflects on Ange Postecoglou’s Sacking, Says ‘You’ve Changed the Trajectory of This Club’.

China 1-0 Hong Kong, EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2025

FT | 🇨🇳 China PR 1️⃣-0️⃣ Hong Kong, China 🇭🇰 Team Dragon get their maiden win at the #EAFF2025! pic.twitter.com/CnlQ3nwjvQ — #AsianQualifiers (@afcasiancup) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)